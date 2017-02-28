Albert J. Ford, 87, of Branson, MO, passed away on February 23, 2017 in Branson, MO. He was born at Boston Center, MO., September 16, 1929. He served in the Army during the Korean War.

Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Ford of Branson, MO.; daughters, Brenda Thoele of Blairstown, MO., Connie Tarter of Olathe, KS., and Diane T. Thomas of Kansas City, MO.; sisters, Jean Ford of Branson, MO., and Carolyn Ford of Forsyth, MO.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents; and 2 brothers, Henry and Adrian Ford.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, Mar. 3, at Evergreen Cemetery in Branson, MO., at 10:00 AM.