Ava Man Charged with Possession of Meth

by Sam Clanton

AVA, Mo. – A man from Ava is facing felony and misdemeanor charges following a traffic stop last week.

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase says 41-year-old Larry Morrison, Jr. was driving without a valid license February 21st when he was pulled over in the area of West Highway 14.

Degase says a deputy searched the vehicle and discovered a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Morrison is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance along with misdemeanor driving while revoked and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.

His bond was set at 20-thousand dollars, however as of Monday, Morrison was not listed as a current inmate in the Douglas County Jail, and his next court date has not been scheduled.

His release requires CPS supervision and drug testing, according to the sheriff.