Branson, Reeds Spring Rally for Wins

by: Scott McCaulley and Perry Phillips

The Branson Lady Pirates and Reeds Spring Wolves played their District Games about the same time in different locations but both games had a similar pattern with their opponents leading in the first half then getting a fourth quarter rally to advance to the next round.

For the Lady Pirates, their Class 5 District Semi-final Game against Ozark at Missouri State’s Hammons Student Center saw the Lady Pirates get the 52-50 win only after going on a 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter to get their first lead since an early 3-0 lead. Although the Lady Tigers tied it once after Branson got the lead, the Lady Pirates grabbed the lead for good and held on for the win. Terra Utz-Depriest had a double double getting leading the Lady Pirates in scoring with 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Amanda Kearney had 18 and Lauren Garrison added 12 for the Lady Pirates, who move on to play Kickapoo in the District Final on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Reeds Spring Wolves game with Marshfield at the Class 4 Boys District at Bolivar had a similar pattern to it as like Branson, the Wolves were down eight during the game and used a fourth quarter run to rally for the win. Joel Gertson hit a couple big three point shots in the fourth quarter plus went five of six at the free throw line down the stretch to secure the win. Gertson and Lane Carroll each had 14 points while Logan Plum led the Wolves with 15 points. The Wolves will play Bolivar in the semi-finals on Thursday.