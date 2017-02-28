CAM Seeks Volunteers for Branson Pantry

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – Christian Action Ministries is seeking additional volunteers to help at its Branson Food Pantry.

CAM Executive Director Elizabeth Hughes says volunteers are the backbone of the organization…

Specifically, Hughes says 31 people currently volunteer time at the Branson Pantry, and she would like to see that number increase to 40 or more.

Hughes says volunteers work as little or as much as they like, and CAM works with potential volunteers to figure out the best schedule for them – whether it’s one or two days a week, or once a month.

For more information on volunteering, call 417-334-1157.