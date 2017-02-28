Celebrity Corner: John Wesley Shipp in Branson for Visioncon 2017

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – The Original Fastest Man Alive, John Wesley Shipp, calls Branson home for the weekend while serving as the special guest of honor at the 26th Annual Visioncon.

During the three-day comic con, held at the Branson Convention Center in the heart of downtown Branson, Shipp spent several hours meeting with fans, signing autographs and talking selfies; all with a grin on his face.

From 1990 to 1991 Shipp took on the persona of Barry Allen, AKA The Flash in the first live action Flash television show. Almost 25 years later the CW network and Greg Berlanti launched a Flash TV show once more, with Grant Gustin as The Flash and Shipp as his father Henry Allen.

During an interview with Hometown Daily News, Shipp shares what advice he passed along to Gustin in regards to playing the scarlet speedster:

In Season 3 of The Flash Shipp took on the role of Jay Garrick, a speedster from another Earth. Shipp shares he was unaware of the roll until cast mates Gustin and Jessie L Martin gave him the news:

Shipp is also known for his roles on Dawson’s Creek, Teen Wolf and several soap operas including Guiding Light, All My Children and One Life to Live.

A big thanks to Josh Grisham with Nerd Informants for capturing this interview on video!