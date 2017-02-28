CWD Meeting Announced for Mid March

by Shannon Cay

JASPER, Ark. – There will be a public meeting concerning Chronic Wasting Disease on March 14th at the Carroll Electric Cooperative Building in Jasper at 6 p.m.

Chronic wasting disease was first detected in a 2½-year-old, hunter-harvested, female elk near Pruitt, about 12 miles east of Ponca. The elk was shot Oct. 6, 2015, but the samples from that annual testing group were not confirmed CWD positive until Feb. 23, 2016.

According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, biologist have completed the first phase of monitoring and officials confirm that the disease has a prevalence of 23 percent in Newton and Boone counties. Of 266 randomly collected wild deer, 62 were found to have CWD, which is a neurological illness, fatal to both deer and elk.

Phase two of the CWD monitoring effort will be to determine how far the disease has spread in Arkansas. Wildlife biologists and wildlife officers across the state will collect road-killed deer and deer reported sick or dead from the public to test them for the disease.

During this upcoming meeting, officials with AGFC will be updating the public on the spread of the disease so far, what phase two entails, and how the public can do to help detect it.