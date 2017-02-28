Funds Approved to Replace Hwy. 7 Water Line  

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – Harrison City Council approves funds to replace the water lines on Highway 7 South at its latest meeting.

Council Member Ryan Oswalt says he estimated it would cost about 540-thousand dollars to replace the line, but asked the council to appropriate 600-thousand from the water and sewer reserves:

He says once the funds have been moved, he will start taking bids. On February 5th and again on February 7th, the 12-inch water line servicing customers on Highway 7 South broke, leaving homes without water for a number of hours and under a precautionary boil order for a few days.

Public Works Director Wade Phillips says he believes the line is about 70 years old.

Oswalt says the replacement will cover a vast majority of the customers who have been affected by this issue. The appropriation was unanimously approved by the council, with the exception of Deana Taylor, who was absent from the meeting.