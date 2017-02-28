Hobby Lobby Announces Possible Opening Date

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – Hobby Lobby officials say they are hopeful the new store in Harrison will open up in May.

A release from the company says Henley Construction, out of Maryland, has started working on the inside of the shopping center located at 814 Highway 62/65 in Harrison.

Harrison Mayor Dan Sherrell says the strip mall was officially purchased by a newly-established company called Fashion Center Realty, LLC. He says they plan on refurbishing about 108-thousand square feet of the building at a cost of around 3-million dollars.

Officials with Hobby Lobby say they are planning a hiring event for some time in April. Previous accounts from Sherrell say they will hire between 30 and 50 people.