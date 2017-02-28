More Time & Funds Approved for Hollister Sewer Project

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – Taney County Commissioners grant a time extension and a funding increase in an intergovernmental agreement to improve the grit removal system of the City of Hollister’s wastewater treatment facility.

The project termination date is extended to June 30th, and the total funding amount is increased to 90-thousand 310 dollars.

Environmental Services Project Coordinator John Soutee recommended the 15-thousand 400-dollar increase to allow for additional engineering services…

Soutee says the city determined it is more economically feasible to replace the structure now by bidding it out along with the grit removal system work.

Commissioners unanimously approved the request Monday morning.

Hollister aldermen approved the amendment on February 2nd.