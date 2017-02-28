Paul George Willman, age 91, of Branson, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017. He was born December 21, 1925, in Postville, Iowa, the son of Paul and Alma Willman. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a driver and did market readings. His hobbies included trading cars, refinishing and fixing things, going to garage sales, gardening and working in the yard. Paul led an active life and will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Lyle Willman.

Paul is survived by his wife, Joanne Willman of Branson, Missouri; a son, John Willman and wife Vicki of Overland Park, Kansas; two daughters: Paula Torkelson of Holt, Missouri, and Beverly Dickerson of Kansas City, Missouri; Joanne’s children: Taunyia Ortiz and husband Leo of Colorado, Brad Sturgeon and wife Sandy of Phoenix, Arizona; five grandchildren: Reha McFarland, Jamie Hopson, Briana Watson, Alycia Campbell and Isabella Willman; and six great-grandchildren: Blake Hopson, Owen Hopson, Spencer Hopson, Scarlett Hopson, Ethan McFarland, Jamison Ashley, Colin Campbell and Carly Campbell.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 am Monday, February 27, 2017, at Skyline Baptist Church, Branson, Missouri with Pastor Carl Anderson officiating. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com