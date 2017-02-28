Samuel Dale Claybrook, age 82, of Hollister, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2017. Sam was born October 9, 1934, in Trenton, Missouri, the son of Jeptha and Florence Claybrooks. Services and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Sam proudly served his country in the U.S. Airforce during the Korean War. He also worked as a bus driver for Kanakuk. In his free time, Sam enjoyed fishing. Known for his wonderful smile, Sam will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Warren Gordon Claybrook and Joseph Dewey “JD” Claybrook; and a sister, Betty Gene Claybrook.

Sam is survived by his brother Darrel Claybrook and wife Shirley of Hollister, Missouri; brother Billy Joe Claybrook and wife Lupe of Kansas City, Missouri; and brother Rev. Al Claybrooks and wife Sally of Madison, South Dakota; five children, Larry Claybrook, Jeri Claybrook, Vickie Claybrook, Robin Huff of Derby, Kansas, and Susan Christman of El Mirage, Arizona; three grandchildren, Anthony Spangler, Chad Eisenbarth, and Candice Talerico; as well as several great-grandchildren.

Inurnment with full military honors will take place at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri. For online condolences please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.