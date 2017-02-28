Seven Area Citizens, Businesses Honored at 70th Black Tie Gala

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce showcases the highlights of 2016 and celebrates everything yet to come in 2017 during its 70th Annual Black Tie Gala on Friday, February 24th.

Over 700 Branson Chamber and Community members were in attendance to witness the honoring of seven individuals and business with the highly-regarded community awards.

Among the award winners, Brad Thomas with Silver Dollar City was presented the Ambassador’s Award. Thomas shares he’s proud to be a citizen of Branson and its incredibly rich history:

Receiving the Community Spirit Award was City of Branson Parks and Recreation Director Cindy Shook. She shares what it means to her to receive this award:

Additionally, the chamber recognized Chamber Ambassador Denny Maples with the Chamber of Commerce’s Jim Langham Ambassador’s Award, Al Moon with the Pioneer Award and former Branson Mayor Raeanne Presley with the prestigious Mary Award.

The Taney County Partnership Economic Impact Award was also presented to Menards, The Care For Kids Award went to the Ozark Mountain Family YMCA and the Branson Ferris Wheel won the Beautification Award.