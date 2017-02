by Tim Church

OZARK, Mo. – A young man from Sparta is injured in a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon, one mile west of Ozark in Christian County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 22-year-old Kyler Losh was traveling westbound on Route F at 1:35 p.m., when he ran his vehicle off of the roadway and overturned.

Losh was transported by ambulance to Cox South Hospital to be treated for his minor injuries.