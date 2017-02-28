Spring Gardening Workshop Saturday in Branson

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – Faith Lutheran Church in Branson hosts the 14th annual Spring Gardening Workshop this Saturday, March 4th.

University of Missouri Extension Agronomy Specialist Tim Schnakenberg says qualified speakers will give presentations on tips and tricks to maximize home vegetable gardens, incorporating permaculture into your garden, plant disease diagnostics, understanding the monarch butterfly, and exercises for the gardener to prevent injury…

Nearly 220 people participated in last year’s workshop, and organizers are expecting another big turnout on Saturday.

Those wanting to attend are asked to pre-register. A fee will be charged to cover the cost of the workshop and lunch.

Register by contacting the Stone County Extension Center at 417-357-6812, or visit http://mgozarks.com.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Faith Lutheran Church is located at 221 Malone Street in Branson.