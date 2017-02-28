State Basketball Opens in Missouri, Arkansas

by: Scott McCaulley
The State Basketball Tournaments for Class 1, 2, and 3 Schools begin this week in Missouri while all Classes in Arkansas are in State Tournament play:
In Missouri, Bradleyville plays at the Class 1 Boys Sectional tonight at 6:00 in Mountain Grove against Eminence with the Crane teams playing in Carthage in Class 2 on Wednesday against Pierce City, the Boys play at 6:00, the Girls at 7:45.
Meanwhile in Arkansas, the 1A Tournament began on Monday at Mount Ida with Omaha losing to Mulberry/Pleasant View 49-46 while the Alpena Girls beat County Line 49-40. Several other teams will be in State Tournament action this week including Harrison, as the Goblins and Lady Goblins will play in the 5A Tournament at Magnolia on Wednesday.
Schedule
5A at Magnolia
Harrison vs. Paragould Girls 1:00 Wednesday
Harrison vs. Green County Tech Boys 5:30 Wednesday
4A at Nashville
Berryville vs. Dumas/CAC Girls Winner 7:00 Thursday
3A at Bald Knob
Valley Springs vs. Lee Girls 1:00 Thursday
Marshall vs. Tuckerman Boys 5:30 Thursday
1A at Mount Ida
Alpena vs. Strong Girls 1:00
Jasper vs. Wonderview Girls 4:00
Omaha vs. Acorn Girls 7:00 Wednesday
Kingston vs. Ouachita Girls 4:00 Thursday
Deer vs. Shirley Boys 5:30
Alpena vs. County Line Boys 8:30 Wednesday
Jasper vs. Bradley Boys 5:30 Thursday