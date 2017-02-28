State Basketball Opens in Missouri, Arkansas

by: Scott McCaulley

The State Basketball Tournaments for Class 1, 2, and 3 Schools begin this week in Missouri while all Classes in Arkansas are in State Tournament play:

In Missouri, Bradleyville plays at the Class 1 Boys Sectional tonight at 6:00 in Mountain Grove against Eminence with the Crane teams playing in Carthage in Class 2 on Wednesday against Pierce City, the Boys play at 6:00, the Girls at 7:45.

Meanwhile in Arkansas, the 1A Tournament began on Monday at Mount Ida with Omaha losing to Mulberry/Pleasant View 49-46 while the Alpena Girls beat County Line 49-40. Several other teams will be in State Tournament action this week including Harrison, as the Goblins and Lady Goblins will play in the 5A Tournament at Magnolia on Wednesday.

Schedule

5A at Magnolia

Harrison vs. Paragould Girls 1:00 Wednesday

Harrison vs. Green County Tech Boys 5:30 Wednesday

4A at Nashville

Berryville vs. Dumas/CAC Girls Winner 7:00 Thursday

3A at Bald Knob

Valley Springs vs. Lee Girls 1:00 Thursday

Marshall vs. Tuckerman Boys 5:30 Thursday

1A at Mount Ida

Alpena vs. Strong Girls 1:00

Jasper vs. Wonderview Girls 4:00

Omaha vs. Acorn Girls 7:00 Wednesday

Kingston vs. Ouachita Girls 4:00 Thursday

Deer vs. Shirley Boys 5:30

Alpena vs. County Line Boys 8:30 Wednesday

Jasper vs. Bradley Boys 5:30 Thursday