Tornado Watch in Effect until 9 p.m.

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – A tornado watch is in effect for most of the region until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service is monitoring a storm system moving through the Ozarks, and earlier today issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas and a large portion of Arkansas.

Missouri counties under a tornado watch include: Stone, Taney, Christian, Greene, Barry, Douglas, Ozark, Lawrence, McDonald and many others.

Arkansas counties under a tornado watch include: Boone, Baxter, Carroll, Madison, Marion, Searcy and Washington. The Arkansas watch expires at 10 p.m.

Tune into KRZK 106.3 FM, KHBZ 102.9 the Z and MY 100.1 FM for the latest weather information.