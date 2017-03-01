C of O Opponents Announced for National Championship Tournaments

by: Scott McCaulley

The match-ups and teams for the 2017 NAIA Division Two Men’s and Women’s National Basketball Championships are out and the opponents for the College of the Ozarks teams are revealed.

The Men’s Championship is again at the College of the Ozarks and the Bobcats play the 8:00 game on Wednesday night after the Parade of teams against Trinity International of Deerfield, Illinois, one of three teams automatic qualifiers from the Chicagoland Conference.

The Women’s National Tournament is again in Sioux City, Iowa and the Lady Bobcats will match-up against Reinhardt of Georgia, a member of the River States Conference on Thursday at 3:30.

More details on the National Championnships available at naia.org.