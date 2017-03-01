C of O to Host Associates Luncheon Next Week

by Tim Church

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. – College of the Ozarks is hosting its next Associates Luncheon on Monday, March 6th, at The Keeter Center.

Current associates and those interested in becoming an associates are invited to attend the luncheon. The C of O Associates is an organizations comprised of more than 350 individuals and businesses committed to the furtherance of the college’s interests and its efforts to provide higher education for deserving young men and woman.

C of O Dean of Students Nick Sharp will be at the luncheon with former Character Camp “mom and pops” to speak with attendees.

The cost of the luncheon is 18-dollars a person.

Please RSVP by Wednesday, March 1, to the Development Office at (417) 690-2209 or e-mail associates@cofo.edu.