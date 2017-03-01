Celebrity Corner: Voice of Master Chief Steve Downes at Visioncon

by Tim Church/Josh Grisham

BRANSON, Mo. – The voice behind the helmet, Steve Downes, crashes his drop pod into Branson for the 26th Annual Visioncon this past weekend.

Downes, a legendary radio and voice actor, best known to fans around the world as the voice of Master Chief in the Halo video game series. During his visit to Branson, My100.1’s Josh Grisham was given the opportunity to sit down with Downes and discuss his career.

Downes shares the voice recording for Master Chief only lasted a couple days and he had no idea the impact of the Halo video game, until nearly six month later when he was visiting a friend’s home whose children were playing the game:

Downes says as the voice behind the helmet, he believes it was a stroke of genius for Bungie, the video game creator, to never have Master Chief remove his helmet:

Downes retired in 2015 from a 44 year career in radio, working in both the Los Angeles and Chicago radio markets. Alongside his voice work in the Halo series, he also voiced Peter Quill in The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes animated TV series.

A video featuring the full Downes interview with Josh Grisham can be found below, courtesy of Nerd Informants.