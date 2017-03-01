Flippin Police Arrest Gassville Man for Drugs

by Shannon Cay

FLIPPIN, Ark. – A man from Gassville is behind bars for suspicion of selling meth.

Dusty Smith with the Flippin Police Department says officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation on Friday evening. He says during the course of the stop, an officer allegedly discovered a substantial amount of methamphetamine on 29-year-old Corey Weaver.

According to the report, the drugs had a street value of approximately 750-dollars. The report also indicates the officer found 800-dollars in cash in Weaver’s possession.

In addition to Weaver, officers also arrested the driver of the vehicle, Deric Holt of Gassville, for driving while on a suspended license, and Ashley Taylor of Flippin for possession of a schedule-four prescription pill.

Weaver is facing possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia charges, as well as an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Baxter County.

Jail logs show bond for Weaver is set at 10-thousand dollars and he will appear in court for arraignment on April 17th.