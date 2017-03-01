Harrison EAST Students Aim to Feed the Hungry

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – EAST students are aiming to feed the hungry of Harrison.

Harrison Middle School students Jack Leslie, Noel Poll, and Katlyn Baker made a presentation to Harrison City Council. Leslie says they are planning on building a 24-hour food pantry box next to City Hall in the coming weeks:

During the presentation, the three explained that they have already been stockpiling non-perishable food items and plan to build a three-by-three-by-two foot box and place it on a four-foot pole. The students would like the community to continue putting donations in the box.

Leslie goes onto say that the location across the street from City Hall near the police station is ideal, as they suspect people will not misuse or vandalize the donation box there.

City Council approved the motion for the kids to put up the 24-hour food pantry box.