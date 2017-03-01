Harrison Mayor Gives State of City Address

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – Harrison Mayor Dan Sherrell boasts of the continued growth of the town in his recent State of the City address.

Sherrell started off this speech thanking the city leaders for their part in controlling city expenditures and turning a deficit budget into a 400-thousand dollar surplus. He says these financial reserves should help to protect any future opportunities that should arise:

He also made sure to note all the water meters have been replaced throughout the city and a new reading system has been set up to ensure people are being charged the right amount. Sherrell also thanked the community for again passing the fire and police sales tax:

He also says two new officers will be added to the force through this tax in the coming year.

Sherrell says growth in the retail section of Harrison is the most impressive, adding jobs and money into the city.

He says Harrison will continue to work on infrastructure, updating technology, and working on the transportation sector in the coming year. According to Sherrell, there will be growth in Harrison over the next two years not seen since the turn of the century.