Murder Suspect Bound Over for Arraignment

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – The man accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Daxton Drake of Hollister at a home near Branson January 16th waives his preliminary hearing and is bound over to Taney County Circuit Court for arraignment.

Twenty-one-year-old Dakota Claypole remains in jail on 500-thousand dollars bond. He appears in court again March 16th.

State troopers arrested Claypole that night, after a female witness reported Claypole shot Drake then left the residence in Drake’s vehicle.

Claypole allegedly used a 9 mm handgun that he kept at the residence on Rainbow Drive, which is listed as his home address.

Detectives reportedly seized the pistol along with five spent shell casings from an upstairs bedroom.

Claypole told investigators he wanted to scare Drake, but a redacted probable cause statement does not explain how the situation escalated into a fatal shooting.

He is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.