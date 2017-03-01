Rogersville Man Wins Bass Fishing League Opener on TRL

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – A Rogersville man wins the first T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League Ozarks Division Tournament of 2017 on Table Rock Lake in Branson.

Weighing in with a 17-pound, six-ounce limit of bass on Saturday, Eric Hammond was awarded with a nearly 5500-dollar cash prize.

In a news release, Hammond shares with water temperatures in the high 40’s he believes the bass were still asleep. He adds the cooler water made the bass a little sluggish and believes they eventually took the bait because they were tired of looking at it.

Communications Specialist Brian Johnson shares why FLW chose to make Table Rock Lake its lake of choice for its season opener:

The 2017 BFL is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional tournaments.