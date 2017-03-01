State Basketball Recap

by: Scott McCaulley

State Basketball Play gets underway in Missouri while it continues in Arkansas on Tuesday:

Missouri

Bradleyville is eliminated from the Class 1 Tournament as the Eagles drop their Sectional Game at Mountain Grove to Eminence 75-69. The Eagles finish the season 21-8.

Today, the Crane Pirates and Lady Pirates will take on Pierce City in the Class 2 Sectional at Carthage. Boys game starts at 6:00 with the Girls to follow at 7:45.

Arkansas

The Alpena and Jasper Girls along with the Deer Boys are eliminated from the 1A Tournament at Mount Ida with the Omaha Girls and Alpena Boys among the teams in action today. Also, the Harrison Goblins and Lady Goblins will play in the 5A Tournament at Magnolia with the Lady Goblins playing Paragould at 1:00 and the Goblins playing Greene County Tech at 5:30.