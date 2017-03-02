Veterans Encouraged to Attend Branson VA Meeting

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is hosting a Veterans Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, March 7th, at the Branson Outpatient Clinic.

Veterans, family members and stakeholders are all invited to this free meeting.

Public Affairs Officer Wanda Shull shares members of the leadership team will make a few brief comments, but the point of this town hall meeting is to take questions and listen:

This town hall meeting begins at 5 p.m. Shull says they also encourage anyone in the community looking to learn more about what they do to attend this meeting.

More information on this event can be found here.