Boone Co. Sheriff Releases Sex Offender Notifications

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of two sex offenders moving to Harrison.

Authorities say, Bryan Farmer, a level 2 sex offender, has moved to a residence on Lookout Lane. Farmer was convicted of sexual abuse 1st degree and carnal abuse 3rd degree in 2004.

Additionally, the release says Lawrence Wischmann, whose sex offender assessment is pending, has moved to a residence on Harmon Road. Wischmann was convicted of engaging in sexual contact with a child in another state.

Sheriff Mike Moore says this notification is in compliance with Arkansas statutes.