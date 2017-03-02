Boyd E. Stogdill, age 63, of Washburn, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

He was born December 7, 1953 in Auburn, California the son of Alvie and Pauline (Cline) Stogdill. On June 23, 1984 he was united in marriage to Cheryl Samples, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Jake Stogdill and his wife Michelle of Washburn, Missouri and Billy Fields and his wife Corrina of Springdale, Arkansas; one daughter, Shelly Ickes and her husband Daryl of Rocky Comfort, Missouri; one brother, Warren Stogdill and his wife Willeen of Neosho, Missouri; one sister, Delores Sanchez and her husband Pete of Orangevale, California; eight grandchildren, Kaneshia, Mariah, Haleigh, Kirstie, Coley, Noah, Nevaeh and Sarah and seven great grandchildren, Dustin, Bently, Zander, Aiden, Zane, Rilynn and Kate.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Bill and two sisters, Lois Ann and Phyllis.

Boyd was a graduate of Southwest High School at Washburn. He was a very talented musician and loved to play many instruments especially the banjo. Blue Grass was his favorite music. For several years he ran a dozer and he enjoyed working lumber.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Roller Cemetery at Washburn, under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Clyde Garrett will conduct the services.

Contributions may be made to Roller Cemetery in memory of Boyd.