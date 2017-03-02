Branson Convention Center to Host 5th Gymnastics Classic

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – The community is invited to spectate at the 5th annual Destination Meets Branson Gymnastics Classic, taking place this weekend at the Branson Convention Center.

Nearly 650 gymnasts, ages 5 to 18, from across the country will compete Friday, March 3rd through Sunday, March 5th. Meet Director Debbie Wood says they continue to return to Branson each year due to the overwhelming community support:

Destination Meets is an organization where gymnastics meets are transformed into family destinations. Gymnasts, coaches, and their families are offered free tickets and coupons to enjoy area attractions and restaurants while attending the meet location.

Wood says they encourage the community to come out and watch these talented athletes compete. Admittance is 10-dollars for adults and 5-dollars for children per day.

More information on this meet can be found here.