City Contributing Marketing Funds for Benefit The Badge

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson is allocating 35-thousand dollars in tourism tax contingency funds to market the Benefit The Badge multi-sport tournament March 31st through April 2nd.

A project of the Fogle Family Foundation in partnership with the Branson Police Department, Benefit The Badge is a fundraiser for Law Enforcement Recognition Week in June.

In a presentation to aldermen this week, Foundation Director Nolan Fogle stated the fundraising goal of Benefit The Badge has already been reached and surpassed, so the remaining funds generated by the tournament will stay in the community to fund the needs of local law enforcement agencies…

Benefit The Badge events are open to participants of all ages and skill levels. The games will take place at the Branson Convention Center, Ballparks of Branson and Thousand Hills Golf Resort.

For more information visit http://benefitthebadge.com/.