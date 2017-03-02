Crane Woman Injured in Lawrence County Vehicle Crash

by Tim Church

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. – A woman from Crane is injured in a two vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, at mile marker 42 in Lawrence County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 49-year-old Timothy Oetting of Springfield was traveling eastbound on I-44 at 4:50 p.m., when he slowed for traffic congestion and was struck in the rear by another eastbound vehicle being driven by 19-year-old Nathaniel Carnes of Sarcoxie.

A passenger in Carnes vehicle, 68-year-old Nancy Armstrong of Crane, was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Joplin to be treated for her moderate injuries.