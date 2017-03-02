Donald Lee Conner was born on February 15, 1942, the son of Ken & Lou Ella Conner. He owned and operated a residential and commercial construction company. In his spare time, Don enjoyed reading and solving crossword puzzles.

He entered into rest on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Cox Medical Center, Branson at the age of 75.

Don is survived by Beverly Speers of Hollister. Don and Beverly had shared over 30 years together. He is also survived by children, Tony (Teresa) Speers of Hot Springs, AR, Missy (Dallas) Smith of Branson and Kim (Kyle) Hamilton of Branson; brothers, Keith Conner of Branson and Michael Conner of Hollister; sisters, Judy Wilderom of Wichita, KS and Connie (Jim) Garstang of Branson; four grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 5 at Beverly’s Steak House and Saloon on East 76 in Branson. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.