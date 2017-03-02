Hollister Band Wins Big in Competition

by Sam Clanton

HOLLISTER, Mo. – The Hollister band program not only placed first in last weekend’s Winter Winds competition in St. Louis, but currently holds the highest overall score in the nation among schools competing in Winter Guard International events.

Needless to say, Band Director Nathan Spurling is proud of the hard work and dedication of the 35 students, grades 7 through 12, who make up the ensemble…

Hollister’s entry in Winter Winds, titled “Forged: The Evolution of Steel,” was initiated by Spurling and his wife, Dr. Maria Spurling, who directs the color guard.

The demanding performance incorporates brass, woodwinds, the drum line and color guard to tell a story through music and movement.

Spurling says the format is similar to an outdoor marching competition, but is more involved because of the intimate setting of an indoor gymnasium…

The next stop for the Hollister team is Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where they will compete against schools from across the South over spring break.