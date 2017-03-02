Irvin G. Gunter, age 77, of Stark City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri.

He was born February 3, 1940 in Mountainair, New Mexico the son of Richard Floyd and Hazel Amy Pauline (Meyer) Gunter. He was united in marriage to Devilla Pointer and to this union four sons were born. Devilla preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his parents, one brother and four sisters.

On March 2, 2010 in Miami, Oklahoma he married Diane (Carroll) Romaine, who survives. Also surviving are four sons, John Gunter and his wife Marlene and Darrell Gunter and his wife Dorothy all of Wheaton, Missouri, William Gunter of Fairview, Missouri and Donald Gunter and his wife Tammy of Purdy, Missouri; four step-children, Wesley Romaine of Springfield, Missouri, Tim Romaine of Stark City, Missouri, Clinton Romaine of Neosho, Missouri and Deborah Johnson of Vacaville, California; one brother, Richard Gunter and his wife Donetta of Muskogee, Oklahoma; one sister, Debbie Carnes of Purdy, Missouri; nineteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

Irvin received his education in New Mexico. In 1970 he moved from Gallup, New Mexico to Missouri to make his home. He was a long time truck driver for Tri State Trucking of Joplin, Missouri. Some of his favorite pastimes were horseback riding, fishing, playing on his computer and hunting.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, March 3, 2017 at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton, Missouri. Burial will be in Muncie Chapel Cemetery at Wheaton.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Thursday at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton.

Contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association in memory of Irvin.