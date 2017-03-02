James Lee Appleton, age 59, of Gateway, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2017.

He was born November 14, 1957 in Merriam, Kansas the son of Jack and Gwen (Gunnels) Appleton.

Surviving are one son, Bryan Appleton and his wife Tori of Rogers, Arkansas and two daughters; his mother, Gwen Hilburn of Seligman, Missouri; fiancée, Delores Wilkerson of the home; one brother, Claude Appleton and his wife Melissa of Seligman, Missouri; three sisters, Jackie Burns and her husband Howard of Exeter, Missouri, Cheryl Tillman and her husband Andrew and Sharon Barnett and her husband Lonnie all of Gateway, Arkansas and one granddaughter, Claire Appleton.

Preceding him in death were his father, Jack Appleton and grandparents, J.M. and Cleo Gunnels.

James received his education at Washburn and graduated from Southwest High School in 1975. For twenty-seven years he was employed as a supervisor at Emerson Electric and then was a carpenter for Jim Herndon for twelve years. The last few years he worked for the City of Gateway and Gateway Rural Water Authority. He was a member of Seligman First Baptist Church. James was an avid fisherman and woodworker.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 3, 2017 in Gateway City Park, under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville, Missouri. Pastor Gary Griffin will conduct the services. Burial will be in New Salem Cemetery at Seligman, Missouri.

Contributions in memory of James may be made to C.A.S.T. Kids Foundation or Gateway City Park, in care of Fohn Funeral Home, P.O. Box 250, Cassville, Missouri 65625.