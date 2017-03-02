Lane Closure Planned for Highway 177 at Norfork Dam

by Shannon Cay

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – Starting next week, one lane of Highway 177 across Norfork Lake will temporarily close.

Laurie Driver with the Army Corps of Engineers says weather permitting, one lane of the bridge will be closed from March 7th until April 14th. This is so crews can conduct maintenance on the dam’s tainter gates.

Officials with the Mountain Home Project Office are asking the public for their cooperation during this closure, as drivers can expect delays. They are also asking drivers to use caution around equipment and work crews.

This closure has been coordinated with emergency services and law enforcement agencies.