Longtime Branson Visionary and Entertainer Passes

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson community is feeling the loss today following the passing of Chisai Childs on Wednesday.

In 1981 Childs moved her show the Grapevine Opry, from Texas to the original Starlite Theatre on West Highway 76, becoming the 9th show in Branson. Nicknamed the Belle of Branson, the impact of Childs career in Branson and the entertainment industry is her legacy, according to Branson Entertainer, and longtime friend of Childs, Terry Wayne Sanders:

Childs was also responsible for bringing now well know talent to Branson such as Shoji Tabuchi, Doug Gabriel, and Boxcar Willie. She stared in her own television show, “Chisai and the Ozarks,” which aired on Springfield Channel 33 every Saturday night and hosted the first live radio show from Branson.

Sanders adds Branson is what it is today because of Childs:

In recent years Childs worked with The Baldknobbers Theatre and served as a producer and host of the annual The Branson Terry Music Awards.

As of report time funeral arrangements were in the process of being scheduled.