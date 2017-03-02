Northark Dedicates Simulation Center Tonight

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – The community is invited to the grand opening of the Blue & You Foundation Health Education Simulation Center dedication this evening.

Director of Public Relations and Marketing Micki Somers says during the event, there will be a short program and food for the public. She explains this donation from the Blue and You Foundations has helped the college take their Allied Health Program to the next level:

Somers says students will also show the public how they are going to utilize this new addition. She explains all of the ways this center will help students learn:

She says the camera will be recording is so students can review themselves after performing these real life tasks inside of the simulation centers.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bradley Student Center at North Arkansas College’s south campus. The event is free and open to the public.