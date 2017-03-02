Russell Smith, age 44, of Cassville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Arkansas.

He was born August 31, 1972 in Cassville the son of Ronnie Smith and Clara (Wormington) Burley. On February 25, 1994 he was united in marriage to Marjorie Arnold, who survives. They just celebrated twenty-three years but were together for twenty-six years. Also surviving are his mother, Clara Burley of Seymour, Missouri; his father, Ronnie Smith and his wife Laura of Sarcoxie, Missouri; three children, Samantha Alley of Cassville, Missouri, Cody Washam of Exeter, Missouri and Velma Roberts of Garfield, Arkansas; one brother, Joseph Smith of Granby, Missouri and nine grandchildren.

Russell received his education at Purdy, Missouri. For several years he worked on chicken farms. Russell loved hunting, fishing, camping, junking and spending time with family. Russell was diagnosed with esophagus cancer on July 7, 2016. He went through radiation and chemo for months and on February 21, 2017 had surgery to remove the cancer. He survived a week after the surgery.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. Sunday, March 5, 2017 with services at 3:00 P.M. at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Jason Carr will conduct the services.