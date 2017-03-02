Smoky Conditions Possible Near Hobbs Park 

by Shannon Cay

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. – Folks out in western Carroll County may see some smoke in the area today.

A release from the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism says there will be two prescribed burns inside of Hobbs State Park in Southeastern Benton County. Officials say the burns are being conducted by specially-trained crews skilled in fire management operations.

The burn will occur within prescribed parameters, including temperature, wind speed, and fuel moistures.

The location of the first burn is in the Lookout area at the intersection of State Highway 12 and 127. This burn will encompass 25 acres.

The second burn will be conducted along the Pigeon Roost Trail. This burn is one acre in size. Local fire departments will be on hand to provide protection of structures and to put out spot fires, according to the release.