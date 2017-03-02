Table Rock Lake to Host Bassmaster Central Tournament Opener

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – The Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Central Tournament is kicking off its season opener at Table Rock Lake this weekend.

Starting today (March 2nd), Anglers from around the country will find themselves at “The Rock,” where they hope to catch a grand slam of black bass.

Tournament Director Chris Bownes says for this tournament the top anglers will be taking home a total of over a quarter-million-dollars in cash and merchandise prizes:

Bowes adds the top 12 Angers and Co-Angers will weigh in at The Branson Landing at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Bassmaster Elite Series pro Brian Snowden predicts the angler who wins this tournament will probably bring in 17 to 19 pounds a day and have a tournament total of 56 to 58 pounds.

The last Central Open held at Table Rock Lake was in October 2015 and was won by Missourian James Watson with 46-pounts, four-ounces.

For information about this and other Bassmaster Opens, visit www.Bassmaster.com.