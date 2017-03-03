Anseth Chisai Childs Burbee, age 69, known as the Belle of Branson, Missouri, passed away suddenly in her home on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. She is survived by her husband, David Burbee. She will be missed by her friends and family.

As a Branson icon, Chisai gave many performers their start in the entertainment industry in Branson.

A celebration of life for Chisai will be held 1:00 pm Sunday, March 5, 2017, at the Baldknobber’s Theatre.

A memorial account has been established with Central Bank of Branson. An opportunity will also be available for donations at the service. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.