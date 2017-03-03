Branson Claims District Title, Other Postseason Basketball

by: Scott McCaulley

The Branson Lady Pirates overcomes a seven point four quarter deficit and takes down the Defending Class 5 State Champions with a 58-54 win over Kickapoo at Missouri State’s Hammons Center Thursday night.

The Lady Pirates were poised to run away early jumping out to an 11 point first quarter lead but the Lady Chiefs slowly chipped away at the lead then in the fourth quarter, went on a surge to take a seven point lead, but the Lady Pirates righted the ship and closed the gap, then finished the game on a 9-0 run to get the win. Amanda Kearney knocked in 32 points to lead the way, she along with Tori O’Dell hitting some three points shots at key times for the Lady Pirates. O’Dell and Terra Utz-Depriest ended with nine points. While Lauren Garrison only had six points, she had two of the biggest baskets of the game, getting a put back off a missed three to give Branson the lead for good late in the game, then a lay-up to seal it after a missed Kickapoo three in the games final seconds.

Branson will play Republic in the Class 5 Sectional on Wednesday at Springfield’s Drury University.

In other action, Reeds Spring loses in the District Semi-finals at Bolivar to the host school.

In Arkansas, the Harrison Goblins run in the 5A State Tournament is ended by Little Rock Parkview while the Berryville Lady Bobcats advance in the 4A State Tournament.

Scores

Missouri District Basketball

Class 4 Boys at Bolivar

Bolivar 69 Reeds Spring 37

Class 5 Girls at MSU/Hammons Center

Branson 58 Kickapoo 54

Arkansas State Tournaments

5A at Magnolia

Harrison 56 Paragould Girls 36 (PA/Lakeside Winner Friday 7)

LR Parkview 67 Harrison 51

4A at Nashville

Berryville 58 CAC 51 (Pottsville Saturday at 12:00)

3A at Bald Knob

Valley Springs 51 Lee Girls 30 (Lamar at 4:00)

Tuckerman 41 Marshall Boys 39

1A at Mount Ida

Kingston 64 Ouachita Girls 51 (Norfork at 7:00)

Bradley 63 Jasper 58