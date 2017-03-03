Branson Entering Agreement for Logo Change

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson is incorporating a new logo – identical to the one currently used by the Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Community Enhancement District.

Aldermen have approved first reading of a non-exclusive trademark license agreement with the TCED, allowing the city to use the star-theme logo on vehicles, buildings, clothing, web sites, stationery and promotional items.

City Administrator Bill Malinen says the approximate cost of the logo change is 148-thousand dollars. However, the greatest expense – changing logos on Branson’s 13 water towers – will be incurred over time…

Malinen says the city has already received bids on changing logos on all city vehicles, costing 6-thousand dollars, and corresponding license plates, costing 3-thousand 750 dollars.