Finalists Picked for Harrison Superintendent

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – The Harrison School District Board of Education announces two candidates will be interviewed for the superintendent vacancy.

According to a release from a hired recruiting firm, McPherson and Jacobson, LLC, Dr. Stewart Pratt from Branson and Dr. Michael Hester from Topeka, Kansas were picked among the 33 applicants for the job.

It was announced in December the current superintendent, Dr. Melinda Moss, accepted a new position as the superintendent of the Joplin School District. At a special board of education meeting in January, 60-year-old Dr. Aaron Hosman from Mountain Home was selected to run the district until a permanent superintendent was decided upon.

The recruiting firm says the interviews for the two candidates are scheduled for March 8th and 9th. Numerous stakeholder groups will have the opportunity to meet Pratt and Hester and submit their input.

The Harrison School District Board of Education members say they will be making their final decision on March 16th.