jackson+appleton Wins Big at ADDY Awards in Joplin

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson based video production company, jackson+appleton brings home seven ADDY’s from the recent American Advertising ADDY Awards in Joplin.

The ADDY Awards brings together advertising agencies, production companies and television station from across Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas to compete in the world’s largest advertising completion.

Creative Director Robin Jackson says they had multiple video projects for College of the Ozarks honored at the awards show:

Jackson adds they also received Silver ADDY awards for a Branson Landing commercial and promotional videos for North Pole Productions and Branson Entertainer Janice Martin and her new show.

In total jackson+appleton has received a total of 73 Addy Awards, including 30 Gold ADDY’s and three prestigious Best in Show Awards.

The winning video projects can be found here.