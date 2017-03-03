Man Pleads Guilty to Charges in Armed Robberies

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – A man from Springfield pleads guilty to several charges in connection with a pair of armed robberies in Branson.

Judge Laura Johnson accepted the plea of 48-year-old Kimberly Keith Cook, and set his sentencing date for June 16th.

According to police reports, on October 2nd, 2014, Cook asked a female driver for a ride near Walmart on Highway 76, then displayed a knife and got behind the wheel. The woman was able to exit the vehicle and report the incident.

About an hour later, officers responded to the Brick House Hotel on a report of a man displaying a knife and demanding money. Cook reportedly left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A short time later, he was apprehended at a local gas station. Taney County Prosecutor Jeff Merrell says Cook was found to be in possession of a knife, the stolen cash and the keys to the stolen vehicle.

Due to prior convictions for robbery, aggravated battery and other crimes, Cook was charged as a persistent felony offender with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

Merrell says the state did not make an agreement for a specific sentence, but will ask the court for concurrent sentences of 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.