Protest Planned to Oppose Transitional Living Center 

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – Concerned citizens are planning to protest against a proposed transitional living center in Omaha.

A public meeting regarding the facility called Lotus Recovery Services is now slated for March 8th at the Joh Paul Hammerschmidt Center on North Arkansas College’s South Campus at 3:00 p.m. According to Alton Holsted, a local business owner and resident of Omaha, there are many people who do not want this center in this town:

He hopes everyone who has signed the petition will be at the public hearing next week:

Holsted says a group of people will also be getting together to plan their actions and strategies before the Wednesday meeting at the Harrison Cattlemen’s Sale Barn on Tuesday, March 7th at 6:00 pm.

Scott Swanson, one of the men behind The Lotus Center, says his staff will host the public meeting. However, he will not personally be there, as he is on vacation. Swanson says the proposed center would be at 50-35 Center Loop in Omaha for 19 to 20 recovering drug addicts. The men would be there for 90 days at a time.

The meeting is so the public can ask questions and voice concerns.