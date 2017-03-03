Student Suspected of Providing Xanax Resulting in Overdose 

by Shannon Cay

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – A student from Mountain Home is behind bars this week on suspicion of giving another student pills resulting in an overdose.

A release from Sheriff John Montgomery says 18-year-old Christopher Kidd is accused of giving a 16-year-old several Xanax pills while riding the school bus on January 19th. Montgomery says investigators reviewed the surveillance video from inside the bus and medical records of the victim were also obtained.

According to a press release, Kidd later admitted to giving the victim the pills. He is facing preliminary charges of introduction of controlled substances into the body of another person and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Kidd is currently being held at the Baxter County Detention Center in lieu of 10-thousand dollars bond. He will appear in court for arraignment on March 23rd.