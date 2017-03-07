Aldermen Allocate Funds Including $65K for Trails

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson aldermen approve first reading of two budget amendments providing funds for downtown marketing, trail improvements and other expenditures.

The first amendment provides 10-thousand dollars for the Downtown Branson Betterment Association to market the historic district, and provide wayfinding signs during the construction phase of the streetscape project.

City Finance Director Jamie Rouch…

The second amendment provides 65-thousand dollars for various trail improvements that are scheduled to get underway this year.

In voting to approve the funds, Alderman Mike Booth gave mention to former alderman Rick Davis, a steadfast supporter of parks and trails in Branson…

This amendment also provides just over 17-thousand dollars for the purchase of a lift at the service center, and just over 28-thousand dollars for fencing at the salt barn.